The author of My Hero Academia under attack for using a controversial term

As of this writing, chapter 259 of My Hero Academia it has not yet been officially published on MangaPlus, but has already widely debated due to a detail that some readers have considered out of place and unhappy.

Within the chapter the identity of Dr. Ujiko is finally revealed, the evil mind that hides behind the origin of the Noumu and the terrible transformative expressions on human bodies. His true name is "Shiga Maruta", an appellation that refers to a catastrophic event that took place during the Second World War, which despite having caused thousands of deaths, unfortunately it did not have the same resonance as the Nazi genocide.

We refer to the special project with the code name "Maruta", initiated by Unit 731, a special team of the Japanese imperial army active in the period between 1936 and 1945 in Manchuria and northeastern China. At the head of it was General Shiro Ishii.

The real purposes of the unit were hiding behind the fictitious goal of purifying water, when instead she was commissioned to study and test chemical and biological weapons, violating the Geneva protocol signed by Japan in 1925.

To give vent to their experiments, the unit was responsible for some of the most serious war crimes committed by the Japanese military: thousands of prisoners – especially Chinese – Mongols, Koreans, British and Americans were captured and used as guinea pigs in various extreme experiments, aimed at experimenting bacteriological weapons to be used against enemies of war and testing new therapeutic techniques that would allow greater effectiveness on Japanese soldiers injured or inpatient.

Furthermore, the term Maruta was used with derogatory meaning by the staff towards prisoners, or "pieces of wood". On Twitter, several fans of the work criticized the author's choice to use such a burning name for a fictional character, claiming that this could represent a lack of respect for an event of tragic proportions that, however, you have never enjoyed. exposure suited to the atrocities committed.

