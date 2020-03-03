The author of My Hero Academia loves the new heroine, but reveals a problem with her

Share it:

Mirko is one of the most in-depth characters from the recent chapters of My Hero Academia. Until recently relegated to short and inconsistent appearances, for a few weeks she has been at the center of all discussions by fans of My Hero Academia.

For some episodes we have seen her jump through the corridors of the hospital and secret laboratory of Dr. Kyudai Garaki, after the start of the operations to which Endeavor kicked off. Especially in chapter 262 of My Hero Academia, the heroine highlighted all her fighting and judgment skills, as well as the tough character that allowed her to win the first battle.

Despite apparently losing an arm in the fight with the High End nomu, Mirko will not stop and the mangaka Kohei Horikoshi even claims to want to continue drawing it for another 30 weeks. This makes it clear how much the author of My Hero Academia cares about the rabbit heroine who is undoubtedly at the center of the scene at the moment but, at the same time, in the comments of Weekly Shonen Jump, Horikoshi also claims to unfortunately have to go on with the story.

Although we won't be seeing it continuously for over six months, Mirko will surely leave his mark in this narrative arc of My Hero Academia and maybe return in the future for an internship of the protagonists. Who do you think can hold the character and way of doing heroine among the students of class 1-A of the Yuei academy?