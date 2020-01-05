Entertainment

The author of My Hero Academia comments on the figures of Todoroki and Shigaraki

January 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The success that My Hero Academia is getting, both as regards the manga, at the top of the American charts, and also for the excellent reception that fans have shown towards the fourth season, full of important events for the future of the series, has led to the expansion of the dedicated merchandise.

In the collection Banpresto Figure Colosseum figures dedicated to Todoroki and Shigaraki have recently entered, beautiful representations of two of the most important and interesting characters of the entire work. Recently it was Kohei Horikoshi himself who commented on the figures of Toga, from the same collection, with a cute sketch, and appears to have maintained the same treatment for new arrivals.

In fact, the mangaka shared the post on his Twitter profile, which you can find at the bottom of the news, with two beautiful drawings by Shoto Todoroki, student of the Yuei high school and owner of the Quirk Meccio Ghiaccio and Mezzo Fuoco, and of the Villain Tomura Shigaraki, one of the main antagonists and owner of the Quirk Degeneration.

READ:  the best action movie of the year is Netflix and you have to watch it at home

Among the many comments to the post emerges the passion and above all the respect that fans have for Horikoshi's work, who a few days ago wanted to celebrate 2020 with two magnificent My Hero Academia artwork. While the first images of the fourth season of episode 12 appear on the net, the manga has just arrived at chapter 255.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.