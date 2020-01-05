The author of My Hero Academia comments on the figures of Todoroki and Shigaraki

Share it:

The success that My Hero Academia is getting, both as regards the manga, at the top of the American charts, and also for the excellent reception that fans have shown towards the fourth season, full of important events for the future of the series, has led to the expansion of the dedicated merchandise.

In the collection Banpresto Figure Colosseum figures dedicated to Todoroki and Shigaraki have recently entered, beautiful representations of two of the most important and interesting characters of the entire work. Recently it was Kohei Horikoshi himself who commented on the figures of Toga, from the same collection, with a cute sketch, and appears to have maintained the same treatment for new arrivals.

In fact, the mangaka shared the post on his Twitter profile, which you can find at the bottom of the news, with two beautiful drawings by Shoto Todoroki, student of the Yuei high school and owner of the Quirk Meccio Ghiaccio and Mezzo Fuoco, and of the Villain Tomura Shigaraki, one of the main antagonists and owner of the Quirk Degeneration.

Among the many comments to the post emerges the passion and above all the respect that fans have for Horikoshi's work, who a few days ago wanted to celebrate 2020 with two magnificent My Hero Academia artwork. While the first images of the fourth season of episode 12 appear on the net, the manga has just arrived at chapter 255.