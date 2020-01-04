The author of My Hero Academia celebrates Toga's action figure with a drawing

Share it:

It is a great time for the series created by Kohei Horikoshi: while the My Hero Academia manga is having great success in the USA, the merchandise dedicated to the work, among the latest releases we also find an action figure dedicated to Toga.

To celebrate the occasion the Japanese mangaka also decided to share one on Twitter sketch of Himiko in a particular pose together with his Butterfly Knife, the weapon from which the villain is inseparable.

In the tweet, present at the bottom of the news, you can also see the statuette, part of the Banpresto Figure Colosseum collection, depicting the character fully armed and ready to fight. Fans have immediately appreciated the action figure, in particular, they were impressed by Toga's dynamism and by the large number of details present in the model.

This is not the first time that the author has decided to share artworks with fans, publishing them on his official Twitter page: in fact, in recent days he had wished happy holidays with two drawings of My Hero Academia, to the delight of all fans of Midoriya adventures and his friends, excited to see unreleased scenes with their favorite characters.

What do you think of the action figure? Let us know with a comment on the news.