The author of My Hero Academia celebrates the milestone of one million followers on Twitter

February 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The success of the series created by continues Kohei Horikoshi: while fans wait to discover the new mission of the protagonists of My Hero Academia, the author has reached a new milestone on his Twitter account.

The advent of websites e social platforms like Twitter has made communication between fans and their favorite authors much more immediate, in fact more and more writers or mangakas are now using new technologies to communicate their intentions with fans. Kohei Horikoshi is also present on Twitter, although his messages are practically all in Japanese, there are numerous international fans of My Hero Academia who have decided to follow his account.

Their number has grown over time, reaching the figure of 1 million followers for the native author of the Naichi prefecture. Kohei wanted to thank all the fans of the adventures of Deku, through a message from the official page dedicated to his work: "Master Horikoshi wanted to thank the fans for the milestone of a million followers! Thanks for your support".

This number is not surprising considering the great success that the series is enjoying worldwide, increased year by year. Waiting to find out how the adventures of the protagonists of the manga will continue we leave you with our review of the volume 21 of My Hero Academia.

