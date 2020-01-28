The author of Maquia and Ano Hana returns to the cinema on June 5, all the news on the new film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are passionate about tearful romantic comedies you can't really miss it Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu (Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat), the new anime film written by the talented Mari Okada. In addition to the trailer visible at the top, all the information on the cast, staff and storyline was recently shared.

First of all, the synopsis published by the official website of the feature film reads as follows: "The eccentric high school student Miyo Sasaki, called Muge, lives in Tokoname in Aichi prefecture. During his school career he falls in love with classmate Kento Hinode, who does not reciprocate his feelings. After finding a mask that transforms her into a cat, however, Muge finally manages to stay close to her beloved, slowly renouncing her humanity while spending time with him".

The film will mark the highly anticipated return of the boys from Studio Colorido (Penguin Highway, Typhoon Noruda) directed by the directors for the occasion Junichi Sato (Sailor Moon, Aria the Animation, Princess Tutu) e Tomotaka Shibayama (Blue Exorcist, Le Chevalier D'Eon). As previously anticipated, the writing of the film was entrusted to Mari Okada (Maquia – When the Promised Flower Blooms, Ano Hana, Her Blue Sky).

Great news also regarding the cast, given that the roles of the protagonists Miyo Sasaki and Kento Hinode will respectively be entrusted to Mirai Shida (Melissa Shield in My Hero Academia, Arietty in The Secret World Under the Floor) and phenomenal Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, Kosei Arima in April Lies). The film will debut in Japan on June 5, 2020.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to entertain yourself until the release of the film instead, we recommend you take a look at the first episode of Pokémon: Twilight Wings, the new anime of Studio Colorido, and our review of the masterpiece by Mari Okada Ano Hana.