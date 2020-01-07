Entertainment

The author of Kuroko no Basket returns to Weekly Shonen Jump, here is the new oneshot

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Tadatoshi Fujimaki is an author who has become famous for Kuroko no Basket, a work on basketball that he became one of the most popular on Weekly Shonen Jump. At the end of the main series and the spin-off he launched himself into a spokon, a completely new sports manga: Robot x Laserbeam. This however did not have the same luck as the previous title.

Now the mangaka tries again by publishing the self-contained chapter Kitsune Biyori no Konjirou. With the publication of the double number 06-07 of Weekly Shonen Jump there was also the publication of this new story. Not yet a series, Tadatoshi Fujimaki begins to change genre by launching himself into the world of action manga and moving away from sport.

Kitsune Biyori no Konjirou it is set in the Jidaigeki period and consists of 87 pages. Officially available on MangaPlus in Spanish but not in English, it follows the story of Konjirou, a samurai who does not appreciate the smell of other men. At the bottom you can see the introduction color page for the self-contained story as well as two black and white pages that allow you to appreciate the sensei Fujimaki's illustrative capacity and the setting of the story.

READ:  A love letter to Star Wars

This chapter will succeed having enough success on Weekly Shonen Jump to allow the author to publish it as a complete series in the future? Meanwhile, three new titles are about to start in Japan's most popular magazine: Undead Unluck, Mashle and The Witch's Guardian.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.