The author of Kuroko no Basket returns to Weekly Shonen Jump, here is the new oneshot

Tadatoshi Fujimaki is an author who has become famous for Kuroko no Basket, a work on basketball that he became one of the most popular on Weekly Shonen Jump. At the end of the main series and the spin-off he launched himself into a spokon, a completely new sports manga: Robot x Laserbeam. This however did not have the same luck as the previous title.

Now the mangaka tries again by publishing the self-contained chapter Kitsune Biyori no Konjirou. With the publication of the double number 06-07 of Weekly Shonen Jump there was also the publication of this new story. Not yet a series, Tadatoshi Fujimaki begins to change genre by launching himself into the world of action manga and moving away from sport.

Kitsune Biyori no Konjirou it is set in the Jidaigeki period and consists of 87 pages. Officially available on MangaPlus in Spanish but not in English, it follows the story of Konjirou, a samurai who does not appreciate the smell of other men. At the bottom you can see the introduction color page for the self-contained story as well as two black and white pages that allow you to appreciate the sensei Fujimaki's illustrative capacity and the setting of the story.

This chapter will succeed having enough success on Weekly Shonen Jump to allow the author to publish it as a complete series in the future? Meanwhile, three new titles are about to start in Japan's most popular magazine: Undead Unluck, Mashle and The Witch's Guardian.