The author of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken accused of pedophilia, he: "Ridiculous situation"

Sumito Owara, the young author born in 1993 responsible for the creation of the successful Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! series, recently vented himself on social networks by responding to various allegations of pedophilia – and more specifically the possession of child movieography – declaring that: "The current situation is absolutely ridiculous".

The author would be guilty of following up pixiv, a Japanese portal where many amateur artists publish their works, different creators of specialized content in the creation of erotic material in 3DCG with minor protagonists. The drawings would portray male and female minors without clothes or in the midst of sexual practices.

Sumito Owara replied by declaring the following: "I follow several 3D artists on Pixiv, because I always thought that a lot of their material could come in handy in my work. I did not even know of the existence of pushed material until the accusations of pedophilia began to appear. It is really ridiculous. I guess for some reason photorealistic content shouldn't be treated the same way 2D is treated… I don't understand why, really. Usually I don't talk about these topics, but now it seems that if a person decides to follow an artist who publishes erotic content then consequently he shares every aspect, without exception. Anyway, I don't care, that's all I have to say on the subject".

The author has stopped following the artists on Pixiv, and of course at the moment there are no limits for legal measures.

