The author of Erased convinces British readers: Echoes is nominated for the Excelsior Awards

The official site of the British awards Stan Lee Excelsior Award announced yesterday that the famous work of Kei Sanbe "Yume de Mita Ano Ko no Tame ni" (known in Italy as Echoes) will compete for the title of "Best Comic Book" along with 4 other western works. The winners will be announced in June.

The winning works will be chosen by the public as usual, through an online vote to be held from today until the end of April. There are five candidates for each of the four categories, respectively entitled: Excelsior Awards White (children aged 9 and over vote), Blue (minimum 11 years), Red (minimum 14 years) and Black (minimum 16 years).

The work by the author of Erased competes in the category Black, with Darwin: An Exceptional Voyage by Fabien Grolleau and Jeremie Royer, Mister Miracle by Tom King and Mitch Gerads, Justice League Dark: The Last Age of Magic by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez e Guantánamo Kid: The True Story of Mohammed El-Gharani by Jerome Tubiana and Alexandre Franc.

In case you didn't know it, we remind you that the synopsis of the comic book is thus described by Star Comics editions: "Senri Nakajo lives only for revenge. When he was a child, someone killed his parents and he has no intention of leaving it behind. Outside or inside the school, his sole purpose is to find the strength and money necessary to carry out his revenge and to get them he is not afraid of getting his hands dirty … But what awaits him once the goal around which is satisfied revolves all his life, and which he pursues despite the contrary opinion of a dear friend and grandparents, the only relatives who are left?".

And what do you think of it? Will Sanbe take the prize home? Let us know your opinion on the comic by leaving a comment in the box below!