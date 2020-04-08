The author of Dr. Stone confirms: "the work on Weekly Shonen Jump will continue regularly"

Share it:

The last few days have been particularly intense for the Rising Sun and Japanese culture, as the latest ordinances imposed by the Japanese government have forced the whole nation to take precautionary measures. The decision obviously touched even the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump and the manga there serialized.

The news of this morning on the postponement of the release of the 21st issue of Jump, which therefore slips the last chapters of ONE PIECE and the other titles of the magazine, dictated particular hype and concern to the international community. The postponement decision was made when, on April 6, a Shueisha employee tested positive for Coronavirus, forcing the giant to employ some restrictive measures.

However, many have wondered if this first shift could precede further inconvenience in the weekly distribution of the Weekly Shone Jump. In response to this, the writer Riichiro Inagaki, author of Dr. Stone, wanted to reassure fans with a message spread through his twitter profile. In this case, he reiterated that his work, and consequently that of the authors of the magazine, will continue regularly. Finally, he apologized on behalf of the publisher Shueisha for the decision to postpone the magazine's release.

