The author of Domestic Girlfriend celebrates the success with a sensual artwork by Rui and Hina

The anime series of Domestic Girlfriend has recently landed on Crunchyroll and of course, fans of the work of Kei Sasuga have increased immeasurably. The manga has never been as popular as in the last six months and to celebrate, the talented author has decided to reward Rui and Hina's supporters with some healthy fan service.

As you can see below, the image depicts Natsuo's two stepsisters in lingerie, once again competing with each other. The drawing is actually yet another of a very long list, since the mangaka often creates such illustrations to celebrate the great achievements of his work. The manga moreover boasted about 3 million copies in circulation in November 2018, after about four years of serialization, and has managed to overcome the 5 million in August 2019, immediately after the transmission of the anime series.

Domestic Girlfriend currently has more than 250 chapters available. The story and characterization of the characters, especially that of the protagonist Natsuo and the two sisters, have completely kidnapped rom-com fans from all over the world. Among other things, the manga has become famous because of its ecchi scenes, sometimes a little too pushed but always well contextualized by the mangaka.

And what do you think of it? Which of the two sisters do you like best? Let us know with a comment! In case you ran away then don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the Opening of Domestic Girlfriend, considered by many to be the best of 2019 and currently in the running for the Anime Awards 2020.