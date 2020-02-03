The author of Carole & Tuesday: "Happy with the success, but not everyone has caught the message"

Share it:

Shinichiro Watanabe, author of Cowboy Bebop is Carole & Tuesday, told some interesting backstory about his latest anime at the Tokyo Morning Show J-Wave radio, expressing in particular his opinion on the success of the product and on the message sent to young people.

The conductor started the interview by asking: "In your career you have worked on different souls, what makes Carole & Tuesday special?", to which Watanabe replied:"I have been passionate about music since I was a child, so it was a bit like a "call" for me. Working on such a theme is a dream. I think of the Japanese public then .. I like the idea of ​​bringing western music here too, I'm not very fluent in English but some songs represent an important cross-section of my life".

As for the message of the anime instead, the author said: "The series is set on Mars but this is not why it is science fiction, not everyone has understood it. Most of the music is produced by AI, as well as food, clothing and much more. Love and music are two immortal things for me, and with my vision I wanted to show how much we need both".

Finally, Watanabe spoke of the success of his work: "I owe a lot to Netflix, streaming has definitely helped the anime. The dubbing and subtitles then made the product accessible to many people, even abroad. On April 10th there will be the third concert of Carole & Tuesday, obviously I'm very happy, it's a dream for me".

And what do you think of it? Have you seen the anime? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that Carole & Tuesday has been available on Netflix since last Christmas and that it has recently earned 9 nominations for the Anime Awards 2020.