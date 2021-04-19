The attractive Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition is a bargain in the mother’s day offers on the official website: 89 euros with coupon

If you are thinking of giving a smarwatch on the imminent mother’s day, on the Huawei website you can find the most elegant and chic version of the Huawei Watch Fit at a price never seen before: 89 euros with free shipping using a coupon.





Buy Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition at the best price

The sale price of this Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition is 129 euros and it is the latest model of the family launched on the market a few weeks ago, although we have come to see it for 99 euros from time to time. On the official Huawei website it is for 89 euros using A10WFELEGANT.

The initial price marked is 109 euros (the same as in Amazon), but when you apply the coupon in the payment gateway you will see how the price is reduced by 20 euros. Here is a screenshot:

HUAWEI Watch FIT Elegant Edition – Smartwatch with Metal Body, 1.64 ”AMOLED Screen, Up to 10 Days Battery, SpO2, 96 Training Modes, Built-in GPS, 5ATM, Black Color

The Elegant version gives a twist to the finishes of the Huawei Watch Fit to provide it with a more chic and urban appearance of this smartwatch with an original elongated and stylized design. It integrates a 1.64-inch color AMOLED screen.

Among the integrated sensors we find a heart rate sensor, accelerometer and GPS, being able to monitor 12 different workouts.

In addition to its aesthetics, this smartwatch stands out for its battery, which offers approximately 10 days of use And when it comes to an end, it has fast charging.

For more information you can read the Jared analysis of the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition.

