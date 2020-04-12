The Attack on Titan manga makes a strange appearance in Kakushigoto

Share it:

In the Japanese world there is never a lack of references to other works that are admired or suitable for a short cameo at any given moment. This is particularly the case with comic anime and manga who make jokes about other franchises. In Kakushigoto one of these scenes appeared, where the victim is The Attack of the Giants.

As is known, the plot of Kakushigoto revolves around a parent who draws manga not of a kind suitable for his daughter and must do everything to hide it. In the new episode of the anime, a phase will come into play in which we will be shown which, according to the protagonist, are the most popular manga of the period.

And this is where the Attack of the Giants appears, or rather Attack of the Gremlins of which we are also shown the cover with a huge man in white underwear. Inside, however, there is also another reference, given that instead of Kyojin which makes up the second part of the Japanese name (Shingeki no Kyojin), we have readable kanji like Ajin, another manga that has been very successful. Beside it is another volume with a black cover and a red circle entitled Tokyo Gruel, a clear quote to another success in recent years, Tokyo Ghoul. The anime of Kakushigoto made its debut a few days while fans of The Attack of the Giants await chapter 129.