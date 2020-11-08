The Attack of the Giants will live forever, Isayama inaugurates the statue of Eren, Armin and Mikasa

Today, November 8, 2020, the creator of The attack of the Giants Hajime Isayama inaugurated the first official statue erected in honor of his work. The sculpture, made in 1: 1 scale and depicting the young Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert and Mikasa Ackerman, is now part of the public heritage of Hita, the city that gave birth to the author in 1986.

The event was streamed live this morning, and Isayama said he was incredibly honored, expressing his love for the city. Subsequently, the author spoke about the manga and its success, also declaring that the story of The Attack of the Giants is now 99% complete. The work should therefore be completed in a few months, with the release of chapter 138.

Returning to the statue, this was made of bronze and is placed at the base of the Oyama dam. Below you can take a look at some shots published on the city’s Twitter profile. We remind you that the Isayama manga counts, at the moment, over 100 million copies in circulation and it is destined to become one of the most appreciated and coherent works in history. The government of the city of Hita, consequently, felt it was right to honor one of the greatest personalities who ever lived in the town.

What do you think of it? Do you like the statue? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we leave you to our study on chapter 134 of The Attack of the Giants.