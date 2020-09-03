The Attack of the Giants: why is the number 13 so important? Here are all the references

Share it:

Attack on Titan 132 is complete. The next chapter will debut soon on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and the fans are not in the skin. We pass the wait by reviewing one of the references that appear most often in The Attack of the Giants, namely the number 13.

A few months ago we proposed the connections between Ragnarok and The Attack of the Giants, and like this and many other things, the number 13 also refers to Norse mythology. Hajime Isayama has in fact used a number that is considered unfortunate in Europe, mostly by the northern peoples, due to a legend about the god Loki.

In one of the Scandinavian myths, Loki was branded as the thirteenth guest. The god repeatedly portrayed as evil deceived Höðr, god of winter and son of Odin, and taking advantage of his blindness made him hit his brother Baldr (god of summer) with a magic spear with a point of mistletoe, which is the only object that could kill him. In The Attack of the Giants there are several references to this “13”.

First, those who gain the power of the giants will live for only 13 years;

In the first original volume, the only numbered page was number 13;

Erwin Smith was the thirteenth commander of the Legion;

In chapter 130 of The Attack of the Giants on the horizon we see 13 giants;

Eren’s recent flashback of the same chapter lasts 13 pages;

Even in Ymir’s past we see a story told in 13 pages;

The people who blamed Ymir were 13.

It is not the only number that is mentioned in The Attack of the Giants. The tree under which Eren awakens in the first chapter has nine branches, taking up the 9 worlds linked to the Yggdrasil tree. Did you get all these Norse references?