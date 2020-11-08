The Attack of the Giants volume 33 arrives in January, will it be the penultimate volume of the story?

We have known for some time that The attack of the Giants it is moving towards its end. After all, Hajime Isayama, with the timeskip a few years ago, had already set the record straight. Month after month, the stories that came up for publication in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine shocked readers, leading them more and more towards the epic finale.

These days the finale of The Attack of the Giants has been composed of a new piece thanks to the publication of chapter 134. A story that leaves no room for doubt and which will be published in volume form in number 33. And when this will come out in Japan? The date leaked just in the last few hours.

The Attack of the Giants number 33 will arrive in Japanese comics on January 8, 2021, simultaneously with chapter 136. This tankobon will contain chapters 131, 132, 133 and 134, or four as usual, but it could above all be the penultimate of the story. By now it seems that Hajime Isayama has had almost all of his main characters grouped together and four more chapters would be more than enough to show the latest feats of the characters.

While the editorial team may not officially announce the ending, the author may also insert a explicit message in the January volume. We will see how the next publications of The Attack of the Giants will go, which will surely leave everyone with bated breath.