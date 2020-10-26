The Attack of the Giants: this double cosplay of Ymir and Historia all Italian is perfect

More than a year has passed since the conclusion of the Attack of the Giants season 3. We finally knew, after a long time, what was in that cellar and many secrets that were waiting for an answer practically from the beginning of the anime. Everything will end with The Attack of the Giants 4 arriving in December, the last season of an anime destined to make history.

All the characters we have known will find a conclusion, good or bad, after years of suffering and battles, dilemmas and flashes of happiness. Certainly, however, we will not review some couples like the one formed by Ymir and Historia Reiss, as the former is now dead while the latter has become the queen of humanity within the walls.

However, two Italian cosplayers gave fans the opportunity to see these two characters from The Attack of the Giants together. The two are Miikhy Deafening and Mochichuu, who created the cosplay of Ymir and Historia which you can see in the post below. Miikhy is the interpreter of Ymir, with her brown hair and the freckles that distinguish her; Mochichuu, on the other hand, interprets Historia, smaller and with a face very hidden by blond hair.

We will see the second in the next and last season. Get ready for history with The Attack of the Giants 4 guide.