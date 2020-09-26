The Attack of the Giants: the voice actors sing the first opening of the series

The attack of the Giants is preparing to release the fourth and final season of the anime. The Japanese voice actors, working to finish the dubbing of the animated series, did not miss the opportunity to go wild and sing a funny cover of the first theme.

The first opening of the series “Guren no Yumiya“was the perfect soundtrack for the clash between giants and men, capable of making fans from all over the world and beyond lose their heads.

With the manga just a few chapters from its conclusion, the last season will talk more deeply about the war between Marley and Eldia that has continued for decades and we will see, perhaps, the epilogue. We can’t wait to see what the author has in store Hajime Isayama for the three protagonists Eren, Mikasa and Armin.

Reddit user Sabkyra shared this hilarious video he sees the voice actors of Eren, Armin and Mikasa (Yuki Kaji, Marina Inoue and Yui Ishikawe) as they give us their incredible interpretation of “Guren no Yumiya”, the theme song interpreted by Linked Horizon which contributed to the anime’s global fame.

Fans disagreed when it was announced that the final season would be animated by the MAPPA studio instead of Wit Studio. The first trailer released, however, made us understand what awaits us, and with its breathtaking animations it managed to change the minds of many fans of the saga.

The final chapter will arrive on December 7, 2020, and will be one of the darkest and most action-packed. Now it is close to broadcasting and the splendid key visual of the fourth season of the Attack of the Giants makes us warm up the engines.

What do you think of the performance of the three voice actors? Are you ready for the release of the fourth season?

In the meantime, let’s recover the analysis of the trailer for the fourth season of Attack on Titan so as not to miss any details!