The Attack of the Giants: the Nine Giants gathered in a disturbing and hyper-detailed fan art

When a manga becomes famous, it inevitably finds many fans with different skills along the way. And a work like The attack of the Giants has many fans. We have seen over time many themed fan art, such as the realization of Eren Jaeger’s nightmare. In the last few hours a drawing by Kerby Rosanes has also arrived.

It took the illustrator five days to create the fan art with the Nine Giants you see below. On his Twitter page he explains that all the work was done digitally and he also makes his Instagram account available to see in more detail this themed illustration The Attack of the Giants.

In the drawing you can see the main creatures of the manga, those with special powers, with the Founding Giant of Ymir in the center and then all around the other eight. The design is beautifully crafted in a black and white that gives a disturbing aura along with all its details, among the bones in the center to the murderous gaze of many giants. There are also other references such as the walls, the wings of freedom and the colossal giant that emerges from the wall on the right side.

The illustrator Envie, on the other hand, shared Eren’s childhood by now destroyed in a drawing.