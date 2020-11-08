The Attack of the Giants: the manga is winding down, how far is it from the conclusion?

It had long been known that The attack of the Giants was about to come to its natural conclusion, but a recent report surfaced on Twitter suggested that volume 34 of the manga will be the last. How will Hajime Isayama end?

On their Twitter profile, user @Spytrue said that The Attack of the Giants has reached 98-99%. At the conclusion of Eren’s adventure, therefore, only 1 or 2% would be missing. The manga, serialized by Kodansha since 2009, should close with the arrival of chapter 138, the final pages of volume 34.

Waiting for the grand finale, fans of the opera are still struggling with chapter 134 of The Attack of the Giants, a chapter in which Eren and his companions prepare to face the Giant Beast. The thirty-third and penultimate volume of The Attack of the Giants will arrive in Japanese comics on January 8, 2021, so volume 34 there would still be several months to go. And what do you expect from the Isayama franchise finale?

The Attack of the Giants is set in a world where, due to the appearance of ravenous Giants, the few survivors of humanity live in cities surrounded by defensive walls. Eren, Mikasa and Armin are called to stop the advance of the Giants and to defend the last human outposts. An animated series was drawn from the manga, the fourth and final season of which will soon arrive. The release date of Attack of the Giants 4 is still a mystery. Or maybe not?