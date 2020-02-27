The Attack of the Giants: the last bastion of the world takes shape. Will Eren be stopped?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

By now the walls are shouting to the four winds: the series created by Hajime Isayama she immolated herself towards her natural conclusion. The final narrative arc has now been introduced and all the characters are moving on the chessboard that is the world and the events of the The attack of the Giants.

We saw in an interview how Isayama expressed himself about the series finale. Specifically on the approach that he wants to adopt to best conclude the work that has kept him busy for a long time.

In the last chapters we have seen how the situation inside the Attack of the Giants has become chaotic and at the same time tense. On the one hand have Eren who, in possession of the inexhaustible power of Giant Founder, has decided what will be the plan that will follow from here to the end of the story: to eliminate from the face of the earth all that part of the population that has no Eldian blood in its veins, so as to purify the world and avenge his people for the abuses they have had to endure over time.

On the other hand, however, we have the members of the Exploration Corps scattered here is the for the world, not entirely convinced to support their friend and companion in this heinous plan and whose destinies have gone to intertwine with some of the Eldian members of the nation of Marley. For example we have Levi and Hanji still in enemy territory, Connie with Hawk was reached by Mikasa who managed to convince his friend to abandon the crazy plan to devour Falco from his mother and on the other side we have a Armin increasingly deeply depressed e Annie (the Female Giant) who awakened from the self imposed coma she joined Reinar (the Armored Giant).

With this scenario in front of your eyes, it would seem that a group of people is going to form as the last bulwark in defense of the world and Eren's madness. Will the Exploration Corps succeed with Marley's Eldians and stop the Founding Giant?

What do you think of this ending. Let us know yours below in the comments.