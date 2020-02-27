Entertainment

The Attack of the Giants: the last bastion of the world takes shape. Will Eren be stopped?

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

By now the walls are shouting to the four winds: the series created by Hajime Isayama she immolated herself towards her natural conclusion. The final narrative arc has now been introduced and all the characters are moving on the chessboard that is the world and the events of the The attack of the Giants.

We saw in an interview how Isayama expressed himself about the series finale. Specifically on the approach that he wants to adopt to best conclude the work that has kept him busy for a long time.

In the last chapters we have seen how the situation inside the Attack of the Giants has become chaotic and at the same time tense. On the one hand have Eren who, in possession of the inexhaustible power of Giant Founder, has decided what will be the plan that will follow from here to the end of the story: to eliminate from the face of the earth all that part of the population that has no Eldian blood in its veins, so as to purify the world and avenge his people for the abuses they have had to endure over time.

On the other hand, however, we have the members of the Exploration Corps scattered here is the for the world, not entirely convinced to support their friend and companion in this heinous plan and whose destinies have gone to intertwine with some of the Eldian members of the nation of Marley. For example we have Levi and Hanji still in enemy territory, Connie with Hawk was reached by Mikasa who managed to convince his friend to abandon the crazy plan to devour Falco from his mother and on the other side we have a Armin increasingly deeply depressed e Annie (the Female Giant) who awakened from the self imposed coma she joined Reinar (the Armored Giant).

READ:  Falcon & Winter Soldier could introduce the Thunderbolts

With this scenario in front of your eyes, it would seem that a group of people is going to form as the last bulwark in defense of the world and Eren's madness. Will the Exploration Corps succeed with Marley's Eldians and stop the Founding Giant?

What do you think of this ending. Let us know yours below in the comments.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.