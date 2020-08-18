The Attack of the Giants: the first episode is the most shocking ever according to fans

Share it:

While the production of The Attack of the Giants 4 begins to encounter a series of obstacles that are undermining its broadcast in October, on the net fans have resumed recovering the series in view of the final season. However, a recent poll ruled which anime has the most shocking first episode.

But speaking of the fourth series of the animated adaptation inspired by the manga of Hajime Isayama, some news have recently emerged regarding the technical sector, in this case regarding computer graphics. Studio MAPPA has in fact started a collaboration with a CGI studio, with a lot of landing in the staff of an expert in the sector, to increase the efforts and the final yield, although it is not clear on which occasions the company intends to exploit this technique.

Furthermore, in recent days Goo Ranking has opened a poll to thousands of people to find out which anime from the first episode is most shocking, that is, the episode that prompted viewers to continue following the entire series. Among them, therefore, stands out above all The attack of the Giants with his extraordinary episode 1 which in just twenty minutes showed viewers all the brutal intentions of the work. The remaining positions of the ranking below:

The attack of the Giants; Demon Slayer; Detective Conan; Mr. Osomatsu; Yu Yu Hakusho; The Promised Neverland; School-Live; Neon Genesis Evangelion; Kingdom; Pop Team Epic;

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this ranking, do you agree? Let us know your personal top 3 in the space reserved for comments.