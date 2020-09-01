The Attack of the Giants: Levi’s fury is shown in a splendid statue

Share it:

Since its arrival on the scene, the epic de The attack of the Giants has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans from every corner of the world, first through the paper production and subsequently through the animated adaptation, a work that is still continuing in its exciting race towards the final chat.

In the meantime, however, the target audience does nothing but increase – as demonstrated by the increasingly disproportionate number of cosplay and fan art that are populating the web -, a situation that obviously has prompted various companies to create themed gadgets designed specifically for tease the most passionate slice of readers and viewers.

Among the many, there are also the guys of LC Studio, who recently ended up in the spotlight thanks to a spectacular statue themed The Attack of the Giants and specifically dedicated to the well-known Levi Ackerman. As can be clearly seen from the images at the bottom of the news, the product is characterized by great attention to detail and showcases a Levi still stained with the blood of the giant he just eliminated, intent on catching his breath right on his head. The statue, according to what has been declared, will be made available at a price of 319 dollars (not counting the shipping costs), but at the moment neither the release date nor the day on which pre-orders will be opened has been specified yet.

