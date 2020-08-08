The Attack of the Giants: Isayama paid homage to Italy with a character

Share it:

The attack of the Giants it draws heavily on Nordic and Scandinavian myths and worlds. We have recently seen the appearance of other references to Ragnarok with chapter 130, but they are certainly not the only ones. The names of the characters immediately make one think of German and medieval settings.

However, in recent times, Hajime Isayama has included a further group of characters with completely different characteristics, making us meet other parts of the world. And among these individuals presented after the timeskip there is also a clearly Italian character. Obviously we are referring to Niccolo, sometimes also called Nicolo. The name is inspired by the Italian variants Nicolò and Niccolò and could not be other than a skilled cook.

When he arrives on Paradiso as a prisoner of war, after being captured by Eldia, he puts his culinary skills into play by showing dishes not only Mediterranean but above all Italian. In chapter 106 of The Attack of the Giants we see him preparing lobsters, spaghetti with clams, mussels and anything else recall the Italian cuisine and those nearby. Have you noticed these references before?

In The Attack of the Giants There are also parallels between the Romans and the Marleyans, as well as among the Germanic barbarians and the ancient tribes of Eldia.