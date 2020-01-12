The Attack of the Giants is in the shadow of the giants with this splendid fan art

Share it:

Over the years the videogame medium has produced several masterpieces, some of which have become commercial products, others that have remained niche and very experimental. It falls into the latter category Shadow of the Colossus, video game remastered in previous years on PlayStation 4. A fan has decided to merge it with the famous Attack of the Giants.

After all, the shadow generated by those giants of meat and stone that Wander had to climb and kill, hitting them in various places, is very reminiscent of the attitude that Eren, Mikasa and the other protagonists of The attack of the Giants they must keep. Using the blades and the three-dimensional maneuvering device they have to juggle twirls in the air to hit the evil creatures in the back of the neck.

Risachantag prepared an illustration posted on Deviantart and which then went around the network, ending up among others also on Reddit. At the bottom you can see the image in question with Eren and Mikasa who clung to one of the giants of Shadow of the Colossus and prepare to get to his neck. The illustration is created perfectly with a style halfway between video game and anime and which leaves room for both the magnificence of the giant and the courage of the two protagonists of The Attack of the Giants to launch themselves towards danger

In your opinion, will the sixteen giants be more frightening than the giants who eat men who rage on the island of Paradise or are they the most lethal for humans? Meanwhile, the protagonists have to deal with the latest events and the march that took place in The Attack of the Giants 125.