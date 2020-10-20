The Attack of the Giants is at the final war: all the forces at play in the battle

Step by step, Eren Jaeger never stops. His history has been a long one that is intertwined with 2000 years and more of Eldian history. And with chapter 133 of The Attack of the Giants we have rightfully entered the last phase of the story written and drawn by Hajime Isayama.

The protagonist is continuing to advance along with his colossal giants. The monstrous version of Eren Jaeger has already brought terror and destruction to the naval fleet of the global alliance, then showing up on the shores of Marley with his new hideous appearance. The giant skeletal of Eren then moved on to his main goal, or the strong Salta.

This is where the final battle for the salvation of humanity or Eldia will take place. The last battle this time will be fought between earth and sky, since the only means that can create difficulties for the giants is the airship. In the last pages of The Attack of the Giants 133 we see these craft take off from the fort as they make their way towards the horde of giants.

Eren Jaeger watches the scene and probably thinks about the next move to take down the new enemies. By now the world alliance seems to be using its last solution and the airships with their bombs are the last hope they have to take down their colossal enemy. On the one hand, therefore, we have the global alliance, on the other Eren and the march of the giants. They will be the two main forces in this battle, waiting for Armin’s group and probably Annie’s as well.

What will happen in Attack of the Giants 134? We’ll find out next month in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and Crunchyroll.