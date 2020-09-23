The Attack of the Giants: here is an extraordinary Mikasa cosplay made by Shirogane-sama

It is never easy to prepare a cosplay: in addition to the question of clothing and likeness, there is also the situation regarding the setting and the movements of the character. The aim is in fact to try to recover the behavioral side as much as possible. But everything seems to have succeeded in new cosplay of Attack of the Giants.

Shirogane-sama is a cosplayer that we have already brought you to these pages. Some time ago he produced a great Sakura Haruno cosplay from Naruto which went viral. He returns to present himself with new photos posted on his Instagram profile, this time dedicated to the world of The Attack of the Giants. To do so, she disguises herself as Mikasa Ackerman, the female protagonist of the anime.

With two photos he gives us a really high quality Mikasa cosplay. As can be seen below, his Mikasa, while not having many oriental traits, manages to be almost completely faithful to the imaginary counterpart. We see her in a chaotic situation where there is dust and dirt in the air, while gray filters are used in photography to fuel the feeling of darkness. Mikasa was made in two versions, one with the simple uniform of the Legion, the second with the green traveling cape.

What do you think of this The Attack on Titan cosplay? Meanwhile, fans must prepare for the arrival on TV and streaming of the last season of The Attack of the Giants scheduled for 2020.