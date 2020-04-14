The attack of the Giants has been suspended for Coronavirus: that's when it will resume

Share it:

Coronavirus is increasingly scaring Japan which, with the new emergency measures, is trying to run for cover. This does not mean that the various manga publishers and the anime production studios are in difficulty due to the numerous suspensions. To those already planned we owe add that of Attack of the Giants.

The Attack on Titan chapter 129 was originally scheduled for May 9, the date on which issue 6 of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine was to be published. Despite the previews, this won't happen because Kodansha has decided to stop all monthly publications for the next month.

Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, together with Morning Two, Monthly Shonen Magazine, Monthly Young Magazine, Good! Afternoon and many other magazines of the publishing house will therefore not be published in May and this will obviously have a stop effect on their manga. The Attack of the Giants will therefore not be released in May.

Attack on Titan author Hajime Isayama confirms the situation and the stop is obviously attributable to Coronavirus. The mangaka regrets having to stop its manga after 10 and a half years of non-stop publication, but health comes first. For the moment, Hajime Isayama also reveals that the Attack of the Giants is expected to return on June 9, 2020.

We will therefore have to wait much longer for the chapter, as is also happening to the Weekly Shonen Jump series.