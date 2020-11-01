The Attack of the Giants: everything we know about Zeke from the anime

Since its debut in the third season ofAttack of the Giants the character of Zeke Jaeger has established himself as one of the most important figures in the work of Hajime Isayama, and given the now upcoming debut of the last season, scheduled for December 7, we decided to analyze everything that emerged of him in the anime.

First of all it must be specified that Zeke is the owner of the Giant Beast, which he manages perfectly. Subsequently, it should be emphasized the blood bond that Zeke has with the protagonist of the series, Eren. The two are in fact half-brothers, sons of the same father, Grisha, who tried to shape Zeke’s mind by making him follow his beliefs and ideologies.

Zeke therefore tried to remove Eren from this possible influence, thanks also to the intervention of his group, the Warriors. Zeke’s mother was Dina Fritz, first wife of Grisha, who following Zeke’s escape was transformed into the Giant who will devour Eren’s mother in the first episode, and who will be killed by the latter in a moment of anger. Unlike the other Giants, Zeke is able to keep control over his own mind following the transformation, managing not only to think clearly but also to speak, and to give orders to the subordinate Giants. It is also capable of throwing very heavy objects with impressive accuracy, just think of the battle to retake the Wall Maria.

First appearing in episode 26 as Giant Beast, Zeke will debut in human version only in episode 37, showing how he is able to to separate consciously and by his will from the Giant. Later we see him in episode 47, in which he refuses to retrieve Annie Leonhart despite Reiner and Berthold’s request, saying that they will only be able to help her after they have found the Giant Progenitor, informing the two boys of his plan. an ambush to the exponents of the army who are in Shiganshina, to take Eren.

The assault is successful, and after bloody scenes of destruction and death, we witness one of the most intense clashes in the series: Levi Hackerman against the Giant Beast. The Captain can easily knock out his opponent, and he would have been able to give him the coup de grace if it hadn’t been for the intervention of the Giant Chariot. It is during the escape that Zeke meets Eren for the first time, introducing himself directly as his half-brother, and telling him he wants to save him.

Now just over a month is missing from the return of the Attack of the Giants with the fourth season, created by Studio MAPPA, so what do you expect from a character so well characterized and at the same time mysterious? Let us know with a comment below.