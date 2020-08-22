The Attack of the Giants: Eren shows himself more insensitive than ever in the last chapter

Share it:

As the conclusion of the Attack of the Giants many things have undergone a drastic change from the initial tones adopted by Hajime Isayama, and those who were once considered positive characters now seem to take an increasingly negative attitude, including Eren Jaeger himself.

In the course of the chapters that make up the whole work Eren has gained more and more power, gaining the Jaw Giant and Parent Giant abilities, as well as his initial Attack Giant. Being able to control all the Giants of the world, Jaeger has shown on several occasions signs of madness and extreme coldness, able to consider human lives futile.

Its main focus remains that of end the war between Marley and Eldia, and to do so he decided to eliminate anyone without Eldian blood in their veins, ordering the Giants under his command to march on the nation of Marley, razing entire cities and innocent people to the ground.

Shortly after this terrible order, we are presented with a particular encounter, before Jaeger decides to follow the path of genocide. In the flashback we see a child trying to escape from the onslaught that is destroying his city, and after running into Eren, he apologizes for being the cause of his next death. The protagonist kills the young man and his brother, then causing them to be crushed by the Giants.

A raw moment, characterized by the insensitivity that now distinguishes the character of Eren, now far from the slightest possibility of redemption.