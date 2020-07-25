The Attack of the Giants: Eren, Historia and Ymir at the center of a beautiful and disturbing fan art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are at the end of July, which means that the release date of The Attack of the Giants 131 is getting closer. A naturally awaited chapter, as it has been for years now for the Hajime Isayama manga, but over time that every story passes assumes more and more importance given the closeness of the ending.

In chapter 130 of Attack on Titan we knew the true intentions of Eren Jaeger but also the status of Historia Reiss and his flashback. The two are central characters in the events and recently joined Ymir, the progenitor of Eldia and the power of the giants. The girl trapped at the crossroads of the paths has given her power to the protagonist, making him a monstrous creature capable of influencing the colossal giants that were hidden in the walls on Paradise.

These three characters have been collected in a single illustration in dark and black tones where silver, gold and red stand out in part. This fan art that you can see at the bottom of an unfortunately unknown author shows us these three Eldians with a dark and disturbing charm. There are many details related to the last chapters, from the bones and the reference to the tree in which Ymir became the giant progenitor, as well as the child that Historia is carrying in her womb that can be seen in the upper right corner.

Around and in the circles you can then see various figures and weaves that recall the Germanic and Nordic culture, to which Isayama has often referred for the chapters of The attack of the Giants. Do you like this picture?