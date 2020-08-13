The Attack of the Giants: DJ plays a dubstep remix and the audience goes crazy, boom on social networks

Share it:

A DJ recently went viral, collecting millions of views on the main social channels, after playing a dubstep remix of Vogel im Käfig, one of the most famous traces of The Attack of the Giants. We anticipate that the video, visible at the bottom of the article, presents a big spoiler inherent to the second season.

Vogel im Käfig is the seventh original track composed for the anime by Hiroyuki Sawano, as well as a song chosen by WIT Studio to accompany the incredible twist of season 2, in which the betrayal of Reiner and Bertholdt is revealed. The DJ showed the scene live, driving viewers crazy with a dubstep reinterpretation.

The Attack of the Giants is one of the most famous anime in the world, and in the West its popularity is repeated only by the giants of the genre and by a few recent series, such as My Hero Academa is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. In any case, there are millions of fans of Isayama's work, and popularity has grown – not surprisingly – even in Italy.

Fans are currently waiting for the fourth season, produced by Studio Mappa and arriving in a period between the last quarter of 2020 and the winter of 2021. In all cases, the latest news related to the production bodes well, and seeing the absurd growth in popularity received by the anime can only make fans happy.