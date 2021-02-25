The Attack of the Giants, discovering the Giant Beast: powers, history and owners

The Eldians possess a special power compared to normal humans, namely that of being able to transform themselves into gigantic creatures, called giants. Without reasoning and with the instinct to eat whatever human is in front of him, these creatures of The Attack of the Giants also hide some special giants.

These are known as the Nine Giants, a group with special powers that allow the owner to maintain the ability to reason. In The attack of the Giants we have by now known them all and, although there are still some small obscure aspects about some of them, with the ending of the manga of The Attack of the Giants now in sight we have covered almost everything there is to know about them.

Let’s focus on the analysis of the Giant Beast, owned by Zeke Jaeger and first appeared during the second season of the anime. This creature presented itself for the first time as a much more normal giant than normal, a good 17 meters against the height of 15 meters of the Attack Giant. He was also shown very hairy, with very long arms and above all the ability to speak.

In reality, the Giant Beast does not always have this form: the physical form that is each time inspired by a different animal changes considerably for each owner. During the last chapters of the manga they were in fact seen Giant Beast not in monkey version, but in the form of a ram, pig, bird and many others. It is not yet known if there is an order behind these transformations, although some theories want inspiration from the Chinese zodiac and the rotation of the zodiac signs.

The Giant Beast has long been in the hands of Marley and various warriors have passed this trait from time to time. Every 13 years the owner rotates e prime in Zeke Jaeger c’era Tom Xaver, who owned a Giant Beast in ram version, while the names of other previous owners are unknown.

By changing its shape according to the owner, this giant is one of the most varied and has different abilities from time to time. Zeke’s version allows him to be great at ranged attacks, Xaver’s version instead in hand-to-hand combat, while a bird-shaped Giant Beast inevitably allows support roles and flying attacks that are difficult to dodge.

In a fan art of The Attack of the Giants with the Nine Giants we see the Giant Beast in a monkey version designed by Kerby Rosanes.