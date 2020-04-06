The Attack of the Giants: cover and first spoilers for the manga chapter 128

Share it:

The Attack of the Giants chapter 128 will be published on 9 April 2020 in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, in the April issue of the magazine. By now we are getting closer to the end and the protagonists must move before everything is lost. What will happen in the chapter that will be released soon? here are the first spoilers of The Attack of the Giants appeared on the net.

First, the number 5 of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine has decided to dedicate the magazine cover to L'Attacco dei Giganti. So let's see the illustration prepared by Isayama that sees the male protagonists of the work at the spa. There are six of them: in the lower half there are Eren, Levi and Reiner, while in the upper left to right Connie, Armin and Jean.

We then move on to the actual chapter which is entitled "Traitor"The first information and cartoons revealed reveal that a member of the division who seemed to be definitively dead reveals himself in front of the others. A battle with Floch begins and there's also a gun fight until Reiner and Annie use their transformations to become giants.

In addition to the unknown deaths, there will also be an excellent victim in the 104th body. He also sees Kiyomi of Azumabito and there will be a scene in which Armin seems to have been hit by some bullets. What do you expect from this chapter of The attack of the Giants? In a few days, the tank attack of the Attack on Titan number 31 will also be available in Japan.