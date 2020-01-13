The Attack of the Giants, Conan and Lupine are the new protagonists of the USJ amusement park

Share it:

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to flit among the terrible Giants of Isayama's work, solve mysteries like Detective Conan or witness one of the thefts of Lupine III? Soon all this will finally be possible, thanks to the new attractions that will appear in the gigantic amusement park on January 21st Universal Studio Japan.

As you can see at the top of the article, the park has officially presented the series of new attractions through a short and intense video clip. The upper floors of Universal, according to reports from unofficial sources, they would have decided to increase the budget linked to anime attractions after the sensational feedback received from the Attack on Titan the Real show proposed last May.

From January 21 to June 28 2020 will therefore be available roller coaster of The Attack of the Giants, shown to the public through the short teaser visible at the bottom, one live street show of Lupine III and a number of attractions dedicated to Detective Conan. Among the latter, a roller coaster, an escape room, a dinner with a crime and a "mysterious challenge" have been confirmed.

What do you think? Will you try to visit this huge amusement park? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the fourth season of The Attack of the Giants will return next autumn, with the renewed support of the guys from WIT Studio.