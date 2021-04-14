The Attack of the Giants closes with two special editions and a color version: the details

The long publication in chapter format of The Attack of the Giants has ended. Started in September 2009 on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, Hajime Isayama’s work ended its course on April 9, 2021. But there is still volume 34 of The Attack of the Giants in Japan for those who follow the version tankobon.

The Attack on Titan volume 34 is scheduled for June 9, 2021 in Japan, so in less than two months. And Kodansha couldn’t help but think of some special editions to celebrate the conclusion of one of his most important manga.

The final tankobon of Attack of the Giants 34 will be available, as well as in the regular version, also in two special editions. Both at a cost of 1000 yen (about 8 euros), the first will see attached a booklet with the drafts of chapters 1 and 2, while the second a booklet with the drafts of chapters 138 and 139.

However, Kodansha has also released news on the color edition of The Attack of the Giants. As mentioned in the past, there will be 12 total chapters that will be proposed in this mode and the first volume will be published on 9 June 2021, simultaneously with the volume 34 of the main manga.

Soon, therefore, the Japanese readers will definitively greet The Attack of the Giants, while Planet Manga has recently published volume 32 in Italy.