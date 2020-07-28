The Attack of the Giants: childhood now destroyed in a breathtaking fan art

Share it:

With the manga and anime that have now conquered large audiences, the quality of fan art and cosplay, or other themed creations, has increased a lot over the years. The phenomenon is specifically driven by the most famous titles among which there is also The attack of the Giants.

Chapter 131 of The Attack of the Giants will be published shortly, but this could also be one of the last: as revealed several months ago, Hajime Isayama confirms that we are close to the end of the manga and that now this could end from a moment to the other.

Looking forward to the next chapter, and the last, the fans are already preparing some greetings, some in one way and some in another. The implementation of Envie P1 in particular has gone viral in recent days. The fan and concept artist on Twitter has posted one of his fan art that looks almost like a painting for how well it is made. Retracting the temporal journey of Eren and Zeke, the designer focuses on the now lost childhood of the trio of protagonists of The Attack of the Giants, when they could still play carefree in the streets of Shiganshina.

Eren and Zeke adults they watch the scene as they climb the steps with a sad and resigned look on what they both want to carry on. What do you think of this design?