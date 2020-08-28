Entertainment

The Attack of the Giants: chapter 132 has been completed, that's when it will come out

August 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
The attack of the Giants is inexorably approaching the finale after several years among the top of the Japanese comic industry. The sensei, in fact, is working on filing the last details in view of the resolution that Eren and the Research Corps await. But when will chapter 132 come out?

The last issue showed all the brutality of Isayama who, without any scruple, highlighted once again the Eren’s feelings and ideology in a breathtaking table. Instead, the Research Corps opposes him and has no intention of allowing him to exterminate a large slice of humanity. The author, to highlight this diatribe, used the character of Armin in an attempt to find a third way that could avoid the death of both the Eldians and the Marleyans.

However, we will not have to wait much longer to know the continuation of the story, as the publisher of the manga of The Attack of the Giants has confirmed that the Chapter 132 has been finally completed and is ready for publication. The number, on the other hand, will be released in the magazine on September 9th but, as usual, we will have the opportunity to learn about the contents of the episode through the spoilers a few days before. We therefore suggest that you stay tuned through our pages so as not to miss the next news on Hajime Isaiyama’s masterpiece.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the new chapter? Let us know with a comment below.

