The Attack of the Giants chapter 126: we witness the drastic decision of a character

As you readers are aware the manga of The Attack of the Giants has now reached its climax and in a few chapters we will witness the final acts of this beautiful work. The events precipitate and a character puts all of himself into play in chapter 126.

The character in question is Armin who, as we have seen, inherited the powers of the Colossal Giant. Situation that has always burdened in the heart of Armin, one of the most sensitive within the work, but capable of very courageous choices as we saw in the last chapter. In fact, in order to save Falco from Connie's plan, who planned to have him devoured by his mother transformed into a giant, the boy throws himself into the being's mouth but is saved at the last minute by Connie, who changes her mind on her plan. But is Armin's resolve really? Or was it an attempt to commit suicide because tired of all these tragedies and with a burden too heavy to carry? Let us know what you think in the comments below the news!

The Attack of the Giants chapter 127 will be released on March 9 and we can't wait to find out how Hajime Isayama intends to continue with the developments of the story, which is approaching the grand finale with still questions to be resolved. We leave you with this splendid Mikasa cosplay