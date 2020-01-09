The Attack of the Giants chapter 125: the march continues with unexpected encounters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Hajime Isayama is starting to converge all the narrative lines towards the end, without leaving anything unfinished. This includes dealing too characters from The Attack of the Giants who haven't seen each other for a long time and complete the latest dynamics between the various individuals, solving every question created so far.

After the return of Annie Leonhart, fans of The Attack of the Giants wondered what this new dynamic would bring. The girl is undoubtedly the protagonist of the first phase of the chapter 125 of Attack on Titan which takes us to the Stohess district. Here too the colossal giants are doing damage with their march indiscriminately causing deaths and injuries.

Hitch returns to the barracks to prepare for any riots when he notices that there are wet footprints from the open cell. After a scuffle, Hitch prevails over Annie's tired body, who however threatens to transform and destroy everything. The two head to the stable where Hitch will help Annie escape on horseback, talking about the past of the female giant and how she was trained.

Meanwhile, revolts in the Eldian ghettos begin to try to escape the looming threat in Marley, while in Eldia the chain of command has been broken by recent events. Armin doesn't know how to react and only plans to reach Connie to convince him not to let Falco eat, while Mikasa is at the mercy of the events. Jean instead helplessly assists Floch's commands which kills anyone who dares to rebel.

At the end, we see the Giant Chariot, Pieck, together with the commander of the Marleyan forces. The two fortuitously meet Hange, who is carrying a stretcher with Levi, seriously injured but alive. The Attack on Titan will return to Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in February getting even closer to the conclusion programmed by Hajime Isayama.