The Attack of the Giants: Captain Levi shows himself in a cosplay felede

After several months of silence, The Attack of the Giants 4 has returned to take back the lights of the international anime scene yesterday when, surprisingly, through a leak, the date of the debut of the last season was released. Barring unforeseen events, therefore, the work will begin next December.

As the final preparations for the debut are finalized, including promotional images such as the release of the new key visual, fans continue to support the masterpiece of Hajime Isayama which, after several years of honorable service, is preparing to close the latest feats of the Research Corps. In fact, in the last few days, the famous cosplayer lavlien, who boasts 133,000 followers on instagram, has decided to dedicate his latest interpretation of a character to Captain Levi.

The interpretation of the ace in the hole of the Research Corps, appreciable at the bottom of the news, has particularly received the attention of the community who have attached almost 30 thousand positive events to the photo. More recently, moreover, lavlink wanted to portray Levi in ​​his current manga condition, with the wounds along his face that compressed some of his abilities.

And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay, do you consider it sufficiently faithful to the original? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before taking a look at this splendid Mikasa cosplay curated by the talented shirogane-sama