The Attack of the Giants becomes in color: The arrival of the Full Color edition has been announced

The attack of the Giants is preparing to face the last stretches of the story and conclude it in 2021, at least so it seems from the desire to finish the narrative hand in hand with the anime adaptation, expected to debut with the final season next month. With it, moreover, the strong marketing campaign of the franchise has resumed.

The masterpiece of Hajime Isayama has resided in the Olympus of Japanese publishing for a long time, as one of the most popular manga in the world. And it is precisely for this reason that the approach of the finale, now ever closer, is intriguing more and more fans, waiting to know how one of the most loved stories of Japanese culture will end.

With this in mind, the publishing house of the series wanted to seize the ball to prepare a new edition of the manga, una variante in Full Color like the one recently completed by Star Comics with Dragon Ball. To announce it is a leak leaked on the net thanks to a twitter of Ryokutya, one of the most well-known insiders in the industry, who unfortunately did not add further details on the release date. In the hope that this edition can also arrive in Italy, we remind you that the first spoilers of chapter 134 of The Attack of the Giants are available in our pages.

And you, instead, are you interested in this variant of the manga with color plates? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.