Entertainment

The Attack of the Giants animator launches on Star Wars and makes souls a famous fight

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Attack of the Giants 4 will arrive in 2020, but the wait for the fans will still be long: the predetermined date is in fact in October, still eight months away. At this juncture, while discussing the return of WIT Studio to the animations of the show, one of the staff members delights in Star Wars animating a scene from The Phantom Menace.

Everyone will remember one of the most iconic battles in the Star Wars prequel trilogy who pitted Sith Darth Maul and the Jedi couple made up of Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Part of that lightsaber battle was used as the subject by Arifumi Imai, the animator who worked in the past on the various seasons of The Attack of the Giants.

The video that you can see at the bottom is only an animation draft, with the figures drawn in a non-detailed way but on which the dynamic and wide movements exaggeratedly stand out. The part of the Star Wars battle chosen by the animator is that final phase he saw Obi-Wan battle Darth Maul after the death of his master at the hands of the sith. The attacks and actions set in motion in this Star Wars animation don't mirror much of what appeared in the George Lucas movie but are much more likely to be anime-style.

READ:  Amazing Stories Returns In March And Already Has Trailer

If you like this animation, you can find even more fascinating the work of a fan who joined the theme of The Attack of the Giants to Star Wars Galaxies of Adventures, an animated series dedicated to the world of jedi and sith.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.