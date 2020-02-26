The Attack of the Giants animator launches on Star Wars and makes souls a famous fight

Share it:

The Attack of the Giants 4 will arrive in 2020, but the wait for the fans will still be long: the predetermined date is in fact in October, still eight months away. At this juncture, while discussing the return of WIT Studio to the animations of the show, one of the staff members delights in Star Wars animating a scene from The Phantom Menace.

Everyone will remember one of the most iconic battles in the Star Wars prequel trilogy who pitted Sith Darth Maul and the Jedi couple made up of Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Part of that lightsaber battle was used as the subject by Arifumi Imai, the animator who worked in the past on the various seasons of The Attack of the Giants.

The video that you can see at the bottom is only an animation draft, with the figures drawn in a non-detailed way but on which the dynamic and wide movements exaggeratedly stand out. The part of the Star Wars battle chosen by the animator is that final phase he saw Obi-Wan battle Darth Maul after the death of his master at the hands of the sith. The attacks and actions set in motion in this Star Wars animation don't mirror much of what appeared in the George Lucas movie but are much more likely to be anime-style.

If you like this animation, you can find even more fascinating the work of a fan who joined the theme of The Attack of the Giants to Star Wars Galaxies of Adventures, an animated series dedicated to the world of jedi and sith.