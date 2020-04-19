The Attack of the Giants, an incredible fan-made trailer prepares us for the last season

Share it:

The fourth and final season of The Attack of the Giants will arrive – barring postponements caused by the COVID emergency – in the last quarter of 2020, and fans couldn't be more impatient to see Eren and his companions return for one last time.

Obviously not all fans at work Hajime Isayama they are experiencing waiting in the same way, and it is precisely in this regard that today we decided to show you one of the most talked-about fan-made works of the last few hours. As you can see at the bottom of the article, the Twitter profile of Attack on Titan Wiki shared an exceptional teaser trailer dedicated to the fourth season of the anime, self-produced by the budding animator Nick Mandiola.

The young and talented animator, known on social networks as Animated_Agent, expressed his love for the anime of WIT Studio creating from scratch a small preview of the final narrative arc of the manga, starring Eren and the young Mikasa. The video, published about 15 hours ago on the author's Instagram profile, is slowly catching the attention of the web and has already obtained tens of thousands of views.

And what do you think of it? You like it?