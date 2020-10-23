The Attack of the Giants: an animator celebrates one of the most loved couples by fans

Levi and Hange have never really had a relationship in The attack of the Giants, but for fans of the series, their bond is believed to be better than that of an actual couple. To pay homage to their special relationship, an animator made an exciting video.

Waiting for the fourth season of The Attack of the Giants, which seems to be divided into two parts, an animator took the opportunity to reunite one of the fan favorite couples: Levi and Hange. The two never had a romantic relationship, but their bond is so strong that it has moved fans. While they are driven by two very different goals, Levi and Hange have relied on each other throughout the course of the Hajime Isayama franchise.

Artist KyojinKing shared on Reddit a fantastic video reuniting Levi and Hange in the early days of their battles against the Titans. The clip appears to be even more exciting thanks to the fantastic soundtrack “Call your name”. Watching the video, any fan of the series will burst into tears.

The next animated season of Attack of the Giants, which will definitely close the adventure, will be carried out by Studio MAPPA, which took the reins from Studio Wit. Hange and Levi will certainly have a fundamental role, but waiting to discover their fate there are several things to recover in view of The Attack of the Giants season 4.