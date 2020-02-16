The Attack of the Giants: after chapter 126 the end is approaching, how much is still missing?

Share it:

This 2020 will most likely see the conclusion of The Attack of the Giants, a manga that marked the recently ended decade. Hajime Isayama's Japanese comic has now reached over 30 volumes, but it will still take a while to cover even the very last phase of the opera. After chapter 126, how much more could be missing?

Attack on Titan chapter 126 he solved some situations rather quickly: Connie and Armin arrived at a shared choice, prepared a plan and involved in a few pages all the noteworthy characters of the Exploration Legion and the enemy ranks. Nobody seems to have been left behind in this phase which now reveals the latest story.

In fact, the only node to solve now is the one concerning the protagonist Eren, which in the next chapters will have to face Armin, Mikasa and the rest of the new coalition that wants to stop the destruction of the world. In this regard, chapter 126 marked the conclusion of volume 31, therefore with so little history to cover volume 32 it could really be the last. This means that, depending on the author 's choices on the number of pages of the chapters, the Attack of the Giants could end within three to four months.

In fact, the last chapter would also have the possibility of being 90 pages long instead of the usual 45, reducing the wait by a month. In any case, at least 180 pages remain to discover this long-awaited ending on one of the works that has monopolized the attention of the manga world in recent times.