Entertainment

The Attack of the Giants: a video showing the thrill of the attraction in VR

June 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

For the entire duration of the summer, Universal Studios Japan will make the latest dedicated virtual reality attraction accessible to the Attack on Titan, whose insane experience was recorded in a viral movie.

Before sitting in the racing vehicle, participants are asked to wear VR technology headphones. As they advance they find themselves on the island of Paradis, in which their task is to evacuate civilians through a chariot drawn by the Reconnaissance Army; obviously, the mission does not go as planned.

Their escape route is destroyed by the sudden onslaught of the Giants, with the participants being catapulted into the air while dodging their shots in real time. Mikasa and Levi offer fundamental support by breaking down Titan after Titan, and allowing the player to continue their game.

As we mentioned in the opening article, the attraction was set up for the duration of the summer season. Given the significant impact that COVID-19 has had on amusement parks, Universal Studios may decide to extend the duration of the attraction to remedy the stop of the previous months.

READ:  Appear-Ranman: P.A. Works unveils the new release date of its animated series

The Seven Deadly Sins: the mobile crossover with the Attack on Titan is official. The fourth season of the Attack of the Giants began to reveal itself through a first trailer, which we have carefully analyzed in a dedicated article.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.