The Attack of the Giants: a special dedicated to the soundtrack of the anime is coming

The legendary Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano, responsible for the creation of the soundtrack de The attack of the Giants, recently announced the arrival of a nineteen-minute special focusing on the making-off of the music from the anime series, entitled The Attack of the Giants Suite and arriving by the end of 2020.

Below you can take a look at two teasers, which also show a clip of the wonderful Bird in Cage, now a historical track composed by Sawano and interpreted by the young singer Cyua. At the moment the project does not yet have a definite release date, but it has been unofficially confirmed that it will be released before the debut of Attack of the Giants 4, set for next 7 December.

Shinjeki no Kyojin is a work of the highest level in the round, and for three seasons the music was a perfect setting for the splendid work done by the guys of WIT Studio. We remind you, in this regard, that the fourth and final season is in the hands of MAPPA, the same studio that in a few days will bring us the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen.

What do you think of it? Will you watch The Attack of the Giants Suite? Let us know with a comment! Speaking of the music, don’t miss the opportunity to take a look at the epic remix of Vogel im Käfig played in a disco by a famous American DJ.