The Attack of the Giants: a reference to Jesus in the new chapter of the manga?

Eren Jaeger is revealing his true nature in the last few chapters of The attack of the Giants. The child who lived in the Shiganshina district, surrounded by high and suffocating walls, stepped out and found himself projected into an outside world that doesn't seem to suit his tastes.

In chapter 131 of The Attack of the Giants which was officially published a few days ago, Eren continued his plan of destruction advancing in its new skeletal form, but it has also begun to remember the past. Doing so led to a sequence of memories that connect him to his best and historic friend, Armin Arlert, with the latter always thinking of him from afar.

On the ship, after an argument with Annie, Armin still thinks about saving Eren and the final image of the recent chapter of the manga puts us in front of a Eren visible only for the head, probably still severed after the shot of Gabi with a lot of spine that can be seen on the right side. The image is certainly disturbing like so many others shown in The Attack of the Giants, but according to some fans in this image Isayama also wanted to insert a reference to the figure of Jesus Christ.

A comparison that certainly does not exist in the ways and objectives of the fictional character and the founder of Christianity, however the gaze, the inclination of the head, the surrounding objects and the colors seem to indicate a correlation at least on the graphic level.